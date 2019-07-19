India launches new healthcare scheme for Bangladesh freedom fighters
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST
The government of India has initiated a new scheme for providing medical treatment to 100 Muktijoddha patients every year.
The High Commission of India said under the initiative the freedom fighter patients will be provided free medical treatment in Indian Armed Forces hospitals.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has partnered with Indian High Commission to select deserving patients covering all districts of Bangladesh.
This year also, 100 Muktijoddhas will be selected and given treatment in Indian Armed Forces Hospitals.
The ministry has posted an advertisement on their official website www.molwa.gov.bd.
Applicants are advised to visit the website and submit their application to the civil surgeon’s office in their respective district as per the prescribed application format before Aug 22.
The Indian army fought along with Bangladeshi freedom fighters in 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
