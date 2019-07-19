Home > World > South Asia

India launches new healthcare scheme for Bangladesh freedom fighters

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST

The government of India has initiated a new scheme for providing medical treatment to 100 Muktijoddha patients every year.

The High Commission of India said under the initiative the freedom fighter patients will be provided free medical treatment in Indian Armed Forces hospitals.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has partnered with Indian High Commission to select deserving patients covering all districts of Bangladesh.

This year also, 100 Muktijoddhas will be selected and given treatment in Indian Armed Forces Hospitals.

The ministry has posted an advertisement on their official website www.molwa.gov.bd.

Applicants are advised to visit the website and submit their application to the civil surgeon’s office in their respective district as per the prescribed application format before Aug 22.

The Indian army fought along with Bangladeshi freedom fighters in 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI

More stories

33 dead in Japan animation studio fire

Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2019. Reuters

India to expel all illegal migrants: Amit Shah

Villagers use a makeshift raft to cross a flooded area on the outskirts of Agartala, India July 15, 2019. REUTERS

South Asia floods kill 100, displace millions

SL arrests police chief, ex-secretary

FILE PHOTO - US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 28, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban kill 26 militiamen in Afghanistan

Part of gutted lighter factory in Binjai, Langkat regency, North Sumatra, on Jun 21, 2019.

Fire at Indonesian factory kills 24

2 hurt in Iraq rocket strike

Lt Gen Asim Munir. Photo courtesy ISPR of Pakistan via the Dawn

Pakistan removes ISI head after 8 months

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.