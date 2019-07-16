Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 01:24 PM BdST
Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.
The poor Indian states of Assam and Bihar have been among the worst hit. Some 4.3 million people have been displaced from their homes in Assam in the last 10 days due to rising waters across the mostly rural northeastern region, according to a government release on Monday.
Television channels showed roads and railway lines in Bihar submerged, with people wading through chest-high, churning brown waters, carrying their belongings on their heads.
Floods in South Asia cause mass displacement and deaths annually, and the death toll and damage from the current monsoon season, which has just begun, is likely to increase in coming weeks. Floods in Nepal, India and Bangladesh during the 2017 monsoon killed at least 800 people and destroyed food crops and homes.
Several parts in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj Upazila are affected by flash flood as dams on the Dholai river were breached at different points in Rampasa area.
Flood waters in Assam rose overnight with the Brahmaputra River, which flows down from the Himalayas into Bangladesh, and its tributaries still in spate. Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, was underwater, authorities in Assam said, adding that four people drowned on Monday.
"The flood situation has turned very critical with 31 of the 32 districts affected," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters. "We are working on a war footing to deal with the flood situation."
Assam, known for its tea industry, is hit by seasonal flooding each year, and the state and federal governments have spent millions of rupees on flood control.
Over 200,000 people got stranded in Satakania Upazila of Chattogram as incessant rain and water from hills raises the Sangu River water level.
The Indian weather office has forecast widespread rains across Assam and Bihar over the next two days.
LANDSLIDES SWEEP HOMES AWAY
In neighbouring Nepal, 64 people were killed and 31 were missing, with around a third of all districts hit by heavy rains, authorities said. Many of the deaths were caused by landslides that swept away houses.
Many parts in Bogura went under water on Saturday as the Jamuna river began to swell over the past few days.
In 2008, the Kosi broke its banks and changed course, inundating huge tracts of land and killing 500 people.
“Our analysis is that the danger is over now that the water level has come down,” Chiranjibi Giri, assistant district administrator of Sunsari district, told Reuters.
Several parts in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj Upazila are affected by flash flood as dams on the Dholai river were breached at different points in Rampasa area.
In Cox's Bazar district, shelter to some 700,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar, more than 100,000 people have been displaced.
Since early July, flooding and landslides have damaged thousands of shelters at the refugee camps, killing two people, including a child, Human Rights Watch said in a release last week.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
- At least 24 dead in fire at Indonesia matchstick factory
- Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Momen, Jaishankar meet on sidelines of CICA summit in Tajikistan
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- Sri Lanka police bring five Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia
- Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking: Thai police
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- No gas, electricity to factories outside planned industrial zones: Nasrul Hamid
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down
- Floods spread, hit over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla
- Nusrat murder: HC orders probe into Feni additional district magistrate’s inaction