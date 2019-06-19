Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 11:05 AM BdST
A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, in Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.
The rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra, they said.
A security source said Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.
Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Momen, Jaishankar meet on sidelines of CICA summit in Tajikistan
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- Sri Lanka police bring five Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia
- Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking: Thai police
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- Cricket diplomacy: India's Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-election foreign trip
- Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- High Court orders government to seize, destroy expired medicines
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 bln off revenue
- Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan