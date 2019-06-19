Home > World > South Asia

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 11:05 AM BdST

A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, in Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.

The rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra, they said.

A security source said Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.

Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

2 hurt in Iraq rocket strike

Lt Gen Asim Munir. Photo courtesy ISPR of Pakistan via the Dawn

Pakistan removes ISI head after 8 months

Momen, Jaishankar meet in Tajikistan

Cycle rally at DU marks Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Sri Lanka brings Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia

Rohingya people are seen detained in a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than sixty Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking

A police officer inspects the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr 21, 2019. REUTERS

India raids IS cell with SL attack links

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena leaves after a commissioning handover ceremony of the P 626 ship by the US at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 6, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lanka president fires intelligence boss

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.