Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2019 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 01:45 AM BdST

Pakistan on Sunday appointed a hardliner general as new chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, replacing the agency's current head, Lieutenant General Asim Munir, after only eight months on the job.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, a former senior ISI figure, was appointed director general of the agency, according to a statement by the military's press wing, which did not explain the re-shuffle.

The army is arguably the most influential institution in Pakistan, with the military having ruled the country for nearly half of its 71-year history since independence from Britain and enjoying extensive powers even under civilian administrations.

By turn, the head of the ISI occupies one of the most important posts in Pakistan. The agency has long been accused of supporting Islamist militants targeting neighbour and arch-foe India as well as sheltering the Afghan Taliban and other militants.

More recently, the ISI has been accused of muzzling the press, trying to skew last year's elections, and intensifying a crackdown against human rights groups, including the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), an ethnic rights movement that the military accuses of being funded by neighbouring countries.

Activists allege a pattern of growing authoritarianism by the military, which they say has become even more influential since Prime Minister Imran Khan swept to power last year.

The military denies harbouring militants, intervening in politics or stifling dissent.

The military's backers also say Pakistan faces external threats from most of its neighbours, especially India, and is working within the law to defend the country.

Hameed was seen to be hugely influential within ISI during his previous stint at the agency, according to analysts.

He was one of the figures who brokered the Faizabad agreement in late 2017, when protesters blocked off roads into capital Islamabad, in an incident that further stoked civilian-military tensions.

"He is very hardline," said Ayesha Siddiqa, an analyst who has also written a book about the military's business empire, and has been a longstanding critic.

"It's a very hawkish decision. It means the military is not backing down, and it's going to use more force."

The military did not explain why Munir, who was posted out to lead the Gujranwala Corps, was removed as ISI chief so soon into an expected three-year term.

Print Friendly and PDF

India beat Pakistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 West Indies' Jason Holder during the press conference Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool
Holder accepts
underdogs tag
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohli in action. Action Images via Reuters
Kohli fastest to 11,000 runs
India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar

More stories

Pakistan removes ISI head after 8 months

Momen, Jaishankar meet in Tajikistan

Cycle rally at DU marks Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Sri Lanka brings Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia

Rohingya people are seen detained in a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than sixty Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking

A police officer inspects the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr 21, 2019. REUTERS

India raids IS cell with SL attack links

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena leaves after a commissioning handover ceremony of the P 626 ship by the US at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 6, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lanka president fires intelligence boss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote outside a polling station during the third phase of general election in Ahmedabad, April 23, 2019. Reuters

Cricket diplomacy: Modi comes bearing gifts

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.