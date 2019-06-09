Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings

   

Published: 09 Jun 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 01:33 AM BdST

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has fired the country's chief of national intelligence after he suggested the leader knew about warnings that deadly Easter bombings were in the works.

Indian intelligence agents sent several warnings to Sri Lankan authorities that a plot was underway, but Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both said they were not briefed about the warnings before the April 21 attacks, claimed by Islamic state, which killed over 250 people.

A Parliamentary select committee led by allies of Sirisena's rival Wickremesinghe is investigating possible lapses that allowed the Islamist militants to target hotels and churches.

In his May 29 testimony to parliament, intelligence boss Sisira Mendis said security council meetings were irregular, making it difficult to properly protect the island nation.

Mendis said that when he brought up the warnings during a meeting on April 9, director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena, the direct link to the president, told him Sirisena had already been briefed.

On Friday, a day after two other critical testimonies, Sirisena announced Mendis's removal in a move that could escalate political tensions over the parliamentary probe.

"Everybody who testified before the select committee are the officers whom I removed. We have sacked Sisira Mendis also," Sirisena said late on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Sirisena did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Mendis did not respond to several phone calls. It was not immediately possible to contact Jayawardena.

One minister told Reuters Sirisena had also threatened to end the probe on Friday.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena leaves after a commissioning handover ceremony of the P 626 ship by the US at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 6, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lanka president fires intelligence boss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote outside a polling station during the third phase of general election in Ahmedabad, April 23, 2019. Reuters

Cricket diplomacy: Modi comes bearing gifts

An INAFIS (Indonesia Automatic Finger Print Identification System) policeman examines a location after a blast near a police station in Sukoharjo, Central Java province, Indonesia, Jun 4, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aloysius Jarot Nugroh/ via REUTERS

Militant wounded in failed suicide bombing

File Photo: A Pakistani soldier stands guard in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Reuters

India accuses Pakistani security of harassment

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan general gets life on spying charges

FILE PHOTO: Ali Wazir (L) and Mohsin Dawar, leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) walk at the venue of a rally against, what they say, are human rights violations by security forces, in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2018. Reuters

Pak MP surrenders after protester-military clash

File Photo: Members of the Pakistan's Pashtun community, chant slogans and take photos of their leader Manzoor Pashteen (unseen) during Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) rally against, what they say, are human rights violations, in Lahore, Pakistan April 22, 2018. Reuters

Pakistan’s army targets ethnic protest movement

File Photo: A man holds the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of his family in Dhubri district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 2, 2018. Picture taken August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.