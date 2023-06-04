Pakistan's Imran Khan openly accuses military of trying to destroy his party





He said about 150 criminal cases filed against him were frivolous and would get thrown out in any civilian court.



"So their only hope, and because they are determined to get me out of the way, I think they will, their whole charade of military courts is to imprison me," he said.



"I have absolutely no doubt that the military courts are meant for me," said Khan, who is out on bail.



Amnesty International says Pakistan's military courts have previously shown disregard for due process, lack of transparency, coerced confessions and executions after unfair trials.



SPY AGENCY



Khan said the country's most powerful spy agency, the military's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), was deeply involved in the crackdown.



He said two senior members of his party were called by the agency for talks. "And when they went there, just they shut them up and said 'You (won't) leave unless you renounce being part of PTI.'"