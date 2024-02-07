Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with complete Israeli withdrawal

A second source said Hamas still wanted guarantees from Qatar, Egypt and other friendly states that the ceasefire would be upheld and not collapse as soon as hostages go free.

"They want the aggression to stop and not temporarily, not where (the Israelis) take the hostages and then the Palestinian people live in a grinder."

Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, confirmed the offer had been passed via Egypt and Qatar to Israel and the United States.

"We were keen to deal with it in a positive spirit to stop the aggression against our Palestinian people and secure a complete and lasting ceasefire as well as provide relief, aid, shelter and reconstruction," he told Reuters.

According to the document, during the first 45-day phase, all Israeli women hostages, males under 19 and the elderly and sick would be released, in exchange for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Israel would withdraw troops from populated areas.

Implementation of the second phase would not begin until the sides conclude "indirect talks over the requirements needed to end the mutual military operations and return to complete calm".

The second phase would include the release of remaining male hostages and full Israeli withdrawal from all of Gaza. Bodies and remains would be exchanged during the third phase.

"People are optimistic, at the same time they pray that this hope turns into a real agreement that will end the war," Yamen Hamad, a father of four sheltering in a U.N. school in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip told Reuters via a messaging app.

In Rafah, on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where half of the enclave's 2.3 million people are penned against the border fence with Egypt, the bodies of 10 people killed by Israeli strikes overnight were laid out in a hospital morgue. At least two of the shrouded bundles were the size of small children. Relatives wept beside the dead.

'MORE STRIKES, MORE BOMBING'

"Every visit from Blinken, instead of calming things down, it just makes things worse, we get more strikes, we get more bombing," said mourner Mohammad Abundi.

Israel began its military offensive after militants from Hamas-ruled Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 27,585 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with thousands more feared buried under rubble. There has been only one truce so far, lasting just a week at the end of November.

Netanyahu is under competing pressure from far-right members of his coalition government who say they will quit rather than endorse any deal that fails to eradicate Hamas, and from families of hostages who demand a deal to bring them home.