    Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine

    Ramzan Kadyrov criticises Russian commanders for abandoning the east Ukrainian town of Lyman

    Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's region of Chechnya, said on Saturday that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine amid new reversals on the battlefield.

    In a message on Telegram criticising Russian commanders for abandoning the east Ukrainian town of Lyman on Saturday, Kadyrov wrote: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons".

