South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation

Defence minister Shin Won-sik, who was visiting Riyadh for the World Defense Show as part of a week-long trip to the Middle East, and his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman Al Saud were present during the signing of the agreement, according to DAPA.

A DAPA spokesperson did not share further details when asked about the agreement at a media briefing on Monday.

South Korea is looking to boost sales to become one of the world's largest suppliers of weapons, despite stiff competition from other global arms exporters.