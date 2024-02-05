    বাংলা

    South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation

    South Korea is looking to boost sales to become one of the world's largest suppliers of weapons

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 04:13 AM

    South Korea and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to expand defence cooperation, Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said, as Seoul looks to ink further arms sales in the region.

    The agreement will see the two establish a joint committee to form a working group for weapons systems research and development as well as production to continue cooperation in defence, DAPA said in a press release on Monday.

    Defence minister Shin Won-sik, who was visiting Riyadh for the World Defense Show as part of a week-long trip to the Middle East, and his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman Al Saud were present during the signing of the agreement, according to DAPA.

    A DAPA spokesperson did not share further details when asked about the agreement at a media briefing on Monday.

    South Korea is looking to boost sales to become one of the world's largest suppliers of weapons, despite stiff competition from other global arms exporters.

    Its arms sales jumped to $17 billion in 2022 from $7.25 billion the year before, data from the defence ministry showed.

    The country's weapons exports to the Middle East grew nearly tenfold between 2013 and 2022, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    In recent years, South Korean companies Hanwha, Poongsan and LIG Nex1 concluded deals with Saudi Arabia, collectively worth around $989 million, for multiple rocket launchers, ammunition and electro-optical systems, and more deals could be in the works, according to a November report by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

    "Arab Gulf states are looking to diversify their sources of defence procurement and partnerships beyond their traditional Western suppliers," the report said. "And Seoul can offer increasingly advanced equipment alternatives, often at competitive prices and with shorter lead times."

    RELATED STORIES
    Death threat to PM: Two Jubo Dal leaders brought back to Dhaka after arrest in Saudi Arabia
    Threat to kill PM: 2 Jubo Dal leaders brought back to Dhaka from Saudi
    Badal sent the email threatening to kill the prime minister according to a plan made by Kabir, police say
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fist bumps US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Al Salman Palace, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
    S Arabia pushes for US defence pact ahead of presidential election
    Saudi Arabia is increasingly keen to shore up its security and ward off threats from rival Iran so the kingdom can forge ahead with its ambitious plan to transform its
    A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Octo 20, 2018.
    Saudi has not yet joined BRICS: official
    Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia's economy minister, said earlier this month the kingdom was still looking into the matter
    Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Saudi Arabia v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 30, 2024 South Korea players celebrate after the match
    South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
    South Korea will have only two days to recover after playing 120 minutes, with their quarter-final clash against Australia taking place on Friday

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps