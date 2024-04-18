In any air war, Israel's defences would trump Iran's, but at a high cost

Its air defences are another matter, built largely around Russian S-200 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems or a range of locally produced equivalents such as the Bavar-373, Khordad, Raad, Sayyad and Talash as well as old American and Russian warplanes, some of which date from the 1970s era of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.

Similar systems gave been deployed in Syria since 2015, giving Israeli pilots years of experience in dealing with them.

"Our air force and coalition air forces flew in this environment. They know how to deal effectively with this system," Haimovich said. "I will give them the respect, but that will not be the main challenge dealing with Iran."

Sidharth Kausha, a research fellow at the Royal United Strategic Institute in London, said the main challenge for the Israel may not be evading Iran's surface-to-air missiles, but being able to successfully strike military bases in western and southern Iran which require the use of penetrating bombs.

Kausha said Israeli aircraft, such as the stealth F-35 jets, which could evade Iran's air defence networks, typically carry smaller ordnance. But against deeply buried targets larger munitions may be needed, which would mean they may have to be carried externally on aircraft such as the F-16 - making these more detectable to radars. For safety, pilots might be more likely to launch them from further away.

"The Iranian air defence network is certainly not impenetrable to these aircraft, but this raises the risk of losses and the Iranian capacity to, at least in theory, intercept some incoming standoff munitions increases," he said.

STRATEGIC

Whether Israel is willing to risk a direct strike would partly depend on how confident it is that it can thwart further attacks by Iran, which described the weekend salvoes as reprisals for a lethal Israeli strike on its generals in Syria.

Further escalation could see Iran opting for more powerful weapons from an arsenal which analysts say includes more than 3,500 missiles and drones numbering in the low thousands.

Israel's multi-layer air defence is built around the high-altitude Arrow systems successfully used over the weekend, the mid-range David's Sling and the short-range Iron Dome which has fended off thousands of rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon.

But these do not come cheap.