Putin ally accuses US of involvement in deadly attacks inside Russia

A powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the United States coordinated with Ukraine to kill two pro-war nationalists in Russia and to carry out attacks on critical national infrastructure in an effort to undermine stability.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year in what it called "a special military operation," the Kremlin accused the West of unleashing a proxy war against it.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, was killed in a car bomb in August; pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed in a bomb last month; and nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bomb earlier this month.

Russia also accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean Bridge last October and accused the West of being behind blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.