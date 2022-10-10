    বাংলা

    Iran calls on foreign visitors to respect law as protests persist

    Anti-government demonstrations that erupted after Mahsa Amini's death have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 09:07 AM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 09:07 AM

    Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies".

    Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in the unrest over Mahsa Amini's death.

    "Iran is a safe country... We expect foreigners who visit Iran for tourism and business ... purposes to respect our laws," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference.

    Anti-government demonstrations that erupted on Sept 17 at Amini's hometown of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with many calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    The nationwide protests have received wide international support, prompting Tehran to lash out at its critics by accusing the United States and Israel of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup
    Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup
    The tiny Gulf Arab state is recruiting thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup to cope with an influx of fans
    Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
    19 minors reportedly killed in Iran unrest
    The ongoing demonstrations, sparked by a young woman's death in police custody, have turned into the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in years
    Protesters hack state-run live TV in Iran, show image of Khamenei in flames
    Protesters hack state-run live TV in Iran
    A TV news bulletin was interrupted by images, which included Iran's supreme leader with a target on his head, photos of Masha Amini and three other women killed in recent protests
    Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
    Deadly clashes in West Bank
    Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher