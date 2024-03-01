Hardliners set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustration mounts

Iranians vote for a new parliament on Friday, but growing frustration over economic woes and discontent at the hardline clerical rulers' restrictions on political and social freedoms are set to keep many people at home.

State TV reported polling stations opened their doors to voters at 8 am (0430 GMT). Voting is scheduled to last for 10 hours, although this time can be extended.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has called voting a religious duty, was the first to cast his vote in Iran.

"Vote in early hours," Khamenei urged Iranians.

The election is the first formal measure of public opinion after anti-government protests in 2022-23 spiralled into some of the worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

But with heavyweight moderates and conservatives staying out of the vote and reformists calling it an "unfree and unfair election", the contest is between hardliners and conservatives who proclaim loyalty to Islamic revolutionary ideals, potentially dashing the rulers' hopes for a high turnout.

Official polls suggest only about 41% of Iranians will vote on Friday.