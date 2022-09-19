Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit

Tehran would be serious about reviving a deal on its nuclear program if there were guarantees the United States would not again withdraw from it, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Last month, Iran's foreign minister said Tehran needed stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of the 2015 deal and urged the UN atomic watchdog to drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.

Speaking to the CBS show 60 Minutes in a interview conducted last Tuesday, Raisi said, "If it’s a good deal and fair deal, we would be serious about reaching an agreement."

In his remarks ahead of a visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Raisi added, "It needs to be lasting. There need to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal."