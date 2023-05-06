Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian it convicted over attack that killed 25 people

Iran executed on Saturday a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state television reported.

Habib Farajollah Chaab had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth", a capital offence under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

Iran brought Chaab to trial in 2022 on charges of leading the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations".