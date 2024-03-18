Jordan army says it detected suspicious aerial movements near Syria border

The Jordanian army said on Monday its air defence radar system had detected suspicious aerial movements from an unknown source along the border with Syria, which a regional security source said were most probably missiles fired by pro-Iranian militias from Iraq.

Jets believed to be Jordanian had been heard hovering over the Jordanian city of Irbid and areas near the border crossing with Syria, witnesses said.

The army said an air force squadron had flown to ensure the airspace was not under any threat. It did not say from where the movements came.

"The airforce responded to an alert of radar systems that monitored aerial movements whose source is not known," the army statement said.

In January three US service members were killed and as many as 34 wounded after a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan that Washington linked to Iranian-backed militants.

Jordan has requested Patriot air defence systems from Washington, saying it fears being caught in the crossfire if the war in Gaza pulls in Iran and its well-armed regional militias on the kingdom's borders.

Another regional security source said two missiles that came from the direction of the Iraqi border in an area where pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias have a presence were intercepted.

"Regardless whether there were drones or missiles that were intercepted or fired or not, the risk of Jordan being caught in the crossfire can only increase if the war continues and expands," Saud Al Sharafat, former brigadier-general in Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate, said.