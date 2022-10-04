Gaza struggles to accommodate the living and the dead as population grows

In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead as homeless squatters settle in the area's cemeteries while authorities grapple with the growing demand for new housing.

In the Sheikh Shaban cemetery, the area's oldest, Kamilia Kuhail's family live in a house built by her husband at the eastern edge of the site, covering the graves of two unknown people whose remains are now buried under the foundations.

"If the dead could talk, they would tell us, get out of here," said Kuhail who has lived in the cemetery in downtown Gaza for 13 years with her husband and a family now numbering six children.

Visitors have to climb down three steps to get into the sparsely furnished house where they encounter a strong smell Kuhail calls the "smell of death."