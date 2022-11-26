    বাংলা

    No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria: US military

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 09:10 AM

    Two rockets targeted a US patrol base in northeastern Syria but did not result in any injuries or damage to the base, the US military said on Friday.

    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket, the US military said in a statement.

    The base was located in al-Shaddadi, Syria.

