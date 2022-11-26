No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria: US military

The Basij forces, affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, have been at the forefront of the state crackdown on the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini
Two rockets targeted a US patrol base in northeastern Syria but did not result in any injuries or damage to the base, the US military said on Friday.
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket, the US military said in a statement.
The base was located in al-Shaddadi, Syria.