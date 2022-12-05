    বাংলা

    Iranian city shops shut after strike call, judiciary blames 'rioters'

    The protesters call for a three-day nationwide general strike seeking the fall of clerical rulers

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM

    Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide general strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, with the head of the judiciary blaming "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers.

    Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in police custody, posing one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

    Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police for flouting the strict hijab policy, which requires women to dress modestly and wear headscarfs.

    The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday that an amusement park at a Tehran shopping centre was closed by the judiciary because its operators were not wearing the hijab properly.

    The reformist-leaning Hammihan newspaper said that morality police had increased their presence in cities outside Tehran, where the force has been less active over recent weeks.

    Iran's public prosecutor on Saturday was cited by the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency as saying that the morality police had been disbanded. But there was no confirmation from the Interior Ministry and state media said the public prosecutor was not responsible for overseeing the force.

    Last week, Vice President for Women's Affairs Ensieh Khazali said that the hijab was part of the Islamic Republic's general law and that it guaranteed women's social movement and security.

    In the shop protests, 1500tasvir, a Twitter account with 380,000 followers focused on the protests, shared videos on Monday of shut stores in key commercial areas, such as Tehran's Bazaar, and other large cities such as Karaj, Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz, and Shiraz.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

    The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said that "rioters" were threatening shopkeepers to close their businesses and added they would be swiftly dealt with by the judiciary and security bodies. Ejei added that protesters condemned to death would soon be executed.

    The Revolutionary Guards issued a statement praising the judiciary and calling on it to swiftly and decisively issue a judgement against "defendants accused of crimes against the security of the nation and Islam".

    Security forces would show no mercy towards "rioters, thugs, terrorists", the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the guards as saying.

    Witnesses speaking to Reuters said riot police and the Basij militia had been heavily deployed in central Tehran.

    The semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that a jewellery shop belonging to former Iranian football legend Ali Daei was sealed by authorities, following its decision to close down for the three days of the general strike.

    Similar footage by 1500tasvir and other activist accounts was shared of closed shops in smaller cities like Bojnourd, Kerman, Sabzevar, Ilam, Ardabil and Lahijan.

    Kurdish Iranian rights group Hengaw also reported that 19 cities had joined the general strike movement in western Iran, where most of the country's Kurdish population live.

    Hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest since the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the morality police for flouting hijab rules.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022.
    Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership with Xi's visit
    The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on the world stage following the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which cast a pall over Saudi-US ties
    Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on "social corruption" in north Tehran June 18, 2008. Picture taken June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer (IRAN)/File Photo
    Morality police shut down: Iran’s top legal cleric
    There is no confirmation of the closure from the Interior Ministry which is in charge of the morality police
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Iran executes 4 people convicted of cooperating with Israel
    Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years after being convicted of crimes that included acting against national security
    A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, Sept 19, 2022.
    Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
    The protests began over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher