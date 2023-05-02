Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

Khader Adnan, a member of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad who was accused by Israel of terror charges,died in an Israeli prison on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike, prison authorities said.

Israel said Adnan "refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment" and "was found unconscious in his cell" early on Tuesday morning.

Israeli prison authorities said Adnan was evacuated to hospital after failed attempts to revive him and was pronounced dead. Adnan's lawyer accused Israel of medical negligence.

“After 36 days of Adnan’s arrest, we demanded he be moved into a civil hospital where he can be properly followed up. Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection by the Israeli prison authorities,” lawyer Jamil Al-Khatib told Reuters by phone.