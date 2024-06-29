Home +
June 29, 2024

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct 7

The delivery numbers provide the most up-to-date and extensive tally of munitions shipped to Israel since the Gaza war began

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct 7
An Israeli soldier walks near military vehicles, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, May 29, 2024. REUTERS

Humeyra Pamuk and Mike Stone, Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 01:18 PM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 01:18 PM

