Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades on Saturday to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked the anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.

At least 86 people were wounded, about half of them members of the security forces, medical and security sources said, adding that 38 protesters were hit by rubber bullets.

"Infiltrated elements" were attacking security forces with Molotov cocktails and hunting rifles, Iraq's military said.

Security personnel had deployed checkpoints across the city, closed off bridges and squares and erected walls across some of the bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies.