Netanyahu says Schumer call for Israel election was inappropriate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday that US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech in which he urged new elections in Israel was "totally inappropriate."

In a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer, a longtime supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish US elected official, called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace.

"I think what he said is totally inappropriate. It's inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there," Netanyahu said in the CNN interview.

The speech reflected growing frustration in Washington with Netanyahu, his management of the war in Gaza and failure to do more to protect Palestinian civilians and allow more aid deliveries into the enclave. International criticism of US support for Israel has mounted due to the death toll and starvation crisis in Gaza.

Schumer said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu stood firm on Sunday, saying a Palestinian state would be "the greatest reward for terrorism in history."