'The internet is dead in Iran': Protests targeted by shutdown

Saeed Souzangar, who runs a technology company in Tehran, is adept at navigating frequent internet disruptions to ensure his business can keep operating, but even he has been thrown by nationwide communications outages this month.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after being arrested by the country's morality police, has triggered the biggest street protests in years, prompting a sweeping security crackdown and curbs on internet and phones.

"This is the worst internet shutdown we have had in three years. It's absolute chaos; nothing works," said Souzangar, 34, via a chat message.

"I can't do my job, I can't talk to my loved ones, I can't even do a simple bank transaction on my phone."