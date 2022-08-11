In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims

According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the more than 1,000 rockets fired towards Israel failed, many plunging to earth in Gaza where they caused a third of the 44 deaths recorded there during the 56-hour battle, when Israeli jets pounded the narrow coastal strip.

The Israeli military supplied videos and radar images which it said showed an Islamic Jihad rocket veering off course soon after being launched on Saturday, heading to the ground where they said it killed five people including four children.

Both Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad, the Iranian-backed militant group that Israel targeted with its air strikes, denied the Israeli accounts and blamed Israel for all the deaths in Gaza. But an Islamic Jihad spokesman said it was conducting an investigation.