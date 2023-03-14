A new intifada? Young Palestinian fighters rise as West Bank boils

"All the signs are that the intifada is coming," said the Hamas cadre, who declined to be named for fear of Israeli reprisals. "There is a new generation of people who believe the only solution is armed struggle."

TIKTOK, POSTERS AND SONGS

Spontaneous offshoots of the established factions, such as the previously unknown Aqabat Jabr Battalion formed by the Awdat brothers and their friends, have proliferated.

"Today we have a new generation that is aware of the resistance, and this is a generation that knows the ferocity of occupation," said one masked young fighter at a rally in Jenin this month, with the colours of Al Qassam around his head.

"It does not fear arrest, injury or martyrdom. It is not afraid of anything," he said.

With no central leadership, the groups get their message out though songs, TikTok videos and posters of fighters on walls, offering a model to young men angered by what they feel as repeated humiliations by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

"The number of fighters is growing all the time and the enemy needs to know that violence against our people and our camps is increasing their number not reducing it," a masked gunman from the Jenin Brigade said.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the West Bank as part of a crackdown started in the wake of a spate of deadly attacks in Israel by Palestinians.

More than 200 Palestinians, including both militants and civilians have been killed - about 80 this year alone - while over 40 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in Israel, the West Bank or around Jerusalem.

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover approach, fears of more violence have grown, with a flood of weapons being smuggled in from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel itself, Palestinian and Israeli officials say.

"It's proper weapons, it's M16s, Kalashnikovs, it's pistols, it's ammunition, it's not weapons you can make at home, it's weapons that countries buy," said a senior Israeli officer, who spoke to Reuters on condition he would not be named.

In addition, the officer said the new generation of militants were using social media effectively to mobilise.

"We have the most lethal weapon there is, that nobody talks about, which is the telephone, so on social media networks very easily things pass from hand to hand over TikTok, etc," he said.