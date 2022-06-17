Home > World > Middle East

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid: Palestinian officials

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2022 09:17 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 09:17 AM BdST

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

The identity of the three men was unclear. The officials said they had been shot in a car in the city of Jenin.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into the report.

