Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid: Palestinian officials
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2022 09:17 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 09:17 AM BdST
Israeli troops killed three Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.
The identity of the three men was unclear. The officials said they had been shot in a car in the city of Jenin.
An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into the report.
