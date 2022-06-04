'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic: Khamenei
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 03:18 PM BdST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday blamed recent protests in Iran on foreign “enemies” seeking to overthrow the government in the Islamic Republic.
Also, he said, enemies were waging a “psychological war” against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the United States confiscated Iranian oil from a tanker.
"Today, the enemies’ most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests,” Khamenei said, referring to week-long protests over the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran last month that killed 37 people.
"But the enemies’ calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones," he said in a televised speech on the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Authorities have blamed the collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building in Abadan on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.
Protesters, however, say the disaster stemmed from government negligence and entrenched graft and have chanted slogans against officials, including Khamenei.
Iran residents have reported disrupted internet services, an apparent attempt to stop the use of social media to organise rallies and disseminate videos. Authorities have warned people to follow just official media and eschew "rumours" from social media.
The United States, which has imposed tough sanctions on Iran, confiscated the Iranian oil cargo on the Iranian-flagged Pegas that Greece impounded off its coast in April. Tehran retaliated by seizing two Greek ships on May 27.
But, Khamenei said, world media accuse Iran of piracy. “Who is the pirate here? You stole our oil. We took it back from you. Taking back a stolen good is no theft."
- Iran vows 'immediate response' to Western move against it at IAEA
- App allows Gaza women to report domestic abuse
- Missile shield to cost just $2 per interception: Israel
- Troops shoot knife-wielding Palestinian woman: Israeli army
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iran building collapse
- Skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
- Saudi King appoints climate envoy
- Iranian police fire shots to disperse building collapse protests
- Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA
- Phone app allows Gaza women to report domestic abuse anonymously
- Israel says laser missile shield to cost just $2 per interception
- Israeli troops shoot knife-wielding Palestinian woman in West Bank, army says
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iranian building collapse
- Flag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
- Bangladesh launches weeklong drive to administer 14m COVID booster doses
- No end to Ukraine war in sight, hunger crisis looms: UN