Five dead, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran

The semi-official Mehr news agency identified the building as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir street in the city, which is close to the border with Iraq.

State TV said emergency teams were being dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation, with two teams of rescue dogs, a helicopter and seven rescue vehicles already at the scene. It showed footage of angry Abadan residents shouting slogans against the city authorities.

The head of Khuzestan province's judiciary has ordered an investigation into the building's collapse, and its owner and the contractor who built it have been arrested, state TV said.