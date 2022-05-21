Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus: Syrian ministry
Published: 21 May 2022 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 10:27 AM BdST
An Israeli "aggression" launched from the Golan Heights and targeting southern parts of the Syrian capital Damascus killed three people and caused some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, state TV reported that Syrian air defences shot down a number of missiles in the Damascus countryside.
For several years, Israel has been mounting
attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where
Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence
since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which
broke out in 2011.
