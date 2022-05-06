Severe dust storms in Iraq cause breathing problems for thousands
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2022 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 10:39 AM BdST
A series of dust storms across central and southern Iraq have led to thousands of Iraqis attending hospitals and clinics to seek treatment for breathing problems, medical officials said on Thursday.
During the latest storm, which began overnight on Thursday and covered the capital Baghdad and many other areas in a thick haze, at least 3,000 people sought medical help, hospital workers in several governorates said.
Iraq has seen an increasing number of dust, sand and windstorms in recent years, including several in recent weeks. Most Iraqis say that cannot remember experiencing so many storms in such a short space of time.
Iraq's summers are getting hotter, hitting record temperatures of at least 52 degrees Celsius in the past two years.
The country's agriculture sector, dependent largely on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, has also suffered from drought and rising heat. Iraq's 2020-2021 rainfall season was the second driest in 40 years, according to the United Nations.
- War a lost opportunity for Turkey's westward outreach
- Israel plans zip line for ancient Jerusalem
- President is the hero in Egypt’s big Ramadan TV drama
- Christian village in Israel digs into its Crusader past
- Eid in Saudi on Monday
- Palestinians turn to smugglers to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque
- Man shot dead near West Bank settlement: Israeli medics
- Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa
- War a lost opportunity for Turkey's westward outreach
- Holy city or theme park? Israel plans zip line for ancient Jerusalem
- In Egypt’s big Ramadan TV drama, the president is the hero
- Christian village in Israel digs into its Crusader past
- Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday
- During Ramadan, Palestinians barred from Al-Aqsa Mosque turn to smugglers
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Tourists assaulted in Jaflong by volunteers appointed by authorities
- ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
- Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast
- Mill owners raise cooking oil prices by as much as 32%
- RAB arrests student who hit deliveryman Nahid with an iron rod during New Market clashes