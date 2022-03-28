Arab gunmen kill 2 in northern Israel, on eve of historic summit

The attack is the fourth act of terrorism in Israel in less than two weeks, and has heightened fears that the country may be on the cusp of a new surge in violence just as Passover, Easter and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are set to occur next month in a rare convergence.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians often rise during this period, most recently in May, when Ramadan-related clashes helped lead to an 11-day war between Israel and Islamist militants in Gaza.

The nature of Sunday's attack in Hadera, a city of nearly 100,000 on the Mediterranean coast, was considered particularly worrying by officials because it involved two attackers, both wielding what appeared to be heavy automatic weapons — details that implied a level of planning and coordination unseen in other recent attacks.

Police later circulated photographs of several additional guns and ammunition clips that they said the attackers had been carrying. Most recent incidents have been stabbing attacks, involving a single assailant.

The incident occurred as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to southern Israel to join his counterparts from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco for a diplomatic gathering, at which few expected the Israel-Palestinian conflict to play a major part.

Video posted to social media showed the two attackers, both dressed in white uniforms, walking across a street and firing haphazardly. In a statement, Israeli police said the gunmen killed two people before being shot by an undercover police unit that happened to be in the neighbourhood. The two attackers died at the scene.

Police said three police officers were wounded in the gunbattle, and emergency medical groups said they treated at least three others.

The attack prompted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to head to the scene, while Defense Minister Benny Gantz held an assessment with the heads of the Israeli army, police force and domestic intelligence service, according to officials.

Both ministers’ actions were signs of the gravity with which the Israeli establishment was approaching the attack.

Several Palestinian militant groups praised the attack.

