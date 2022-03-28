Arab gunmen kill 2 in northern Israel, on eve of historic summit
>> Patrick Kingsley, The New York Times
Published: 28 Mar 2022 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:58 PM BdST
Two Arab gunmen killed at least two people and injured several others in an unusually brazen attack in northern Israel on Sunday night, on the eve of a groundbreaking diplomatic summit in southern Israel between top Arab, Israeli and American diplomats.
The attack is the fourth act of terrorism in Israel in less than two weeks, and has heightened fears that the country may be on the cusp of a new surge in violence just as Passover, Easter and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are set to occur next month in a rare convergence.
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians often rise during this period, most recently in May, when Ramadan-related clashes helped lead to an 11-day war between Israel and Islamist militants in Gaza.
The nature of Sunday's attack in Hadera, a city of nearly 100,000 on the Mediterranean coast, was considered particularly worrying by officials because it involved two attackers, both wielding what appeared to be heavy automatic weapons — details that implied a level of planning and coordination unseen in other recent attacks.
Police later circulated photographs of several additional guns and ammunition clips that they said the attackers had been carrying. Most recent incidents have been stabbing attacks, involving a single assailant.
The incident occurred as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to southern Israel to join his counterparts from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco for a diplomatic gathering, at which few expected the Israel-Palestinian conflict to play a major part.
Video posted to social media showed the two attackers, both dressed in white uniforms, walking across a street and firing haphazardly. In a statement, Israeli police said the gunmen killed two people before being shot by an undercover police unit that happened to be in the neighbourhood. The two attackers died at the scene.
Police said three police officers were wounded in the gunbattle, and emergency medical groups said they treated at least three others.
The attack prompted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to head to the scene, while Defense Minister Benny Gantz held an assessment with the heads of the Israeli army, police force and domestic intelligence service, according to officials.
Both ministers’ actions were signs of the gravity with which the Israeli establishment was approaching the attack.
Several Palestinian militant groups praised the attack.
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Arab gunmen kill 2 in Israel, are shot dead
- Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days
- Saudi Aramco's Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack
- Israel to host 3 Arab foreign ministers in historic meeting
- Princess Haya gets children’s custody over domestic abuse
- Dubai royals' UK custody battle
- Arab attacker kills 4 in Israel
- Saudi Arabia hikes oil investments
- Arab gunmen kill 2 in northern Israel, on eve of historic summit
- Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days
- Saudi Aramco petroleum storage site hit by Houthi attack, fire erupts
- Israel to host 3 Arab foreign ministers in historic meeting
- Dubai ruler's ex-wife gets custody of children after 'exorbitant' domestic abuse
- Abductions, hacking and horses: the Dubai royals' UK custody battle
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death