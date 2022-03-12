Saudi Arabia executes 81 men for terrorism, other charges: SPA
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2022 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 08:35 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it executed 81 men, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national, after they were convicted on charges including terrorism and holding "deviant beliefs", state news agency SPA reported.
The men included 37 Saudi nationals who were found guilty of attempting to assassinate security officers and targeting police stations and convoys, SPA said, citing a statement from the interior ministry.
More stories
- Saudi blogger flogged for views is freed from jail
- IS group names a new leader, but says little about him
- Iran nuclear talks stumble over Russian demands
- Iran puts second military satellite into orbit
- 9/11 suspect is returned to Saudi for mental health care
- Arab women entrepreneurs leap into sportswear
- Iran nuclear deal possible soon: spokesperson
- Israeli prime minister visits Moscow
Recent Stories
- Saudi blogger, jailed and flogged for liberal views, is freed from prison
- Islamic State group names a new leader, but says little about him
- Iran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russian demands
- Iran puts second military satellite into orbit
- ‘20th hijacker’ is returned to Saudi Arabia for mental health care
- Arab women entrepreneurs defy odds with leap into sportswear
Opinion
Most Read
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- Europe’s trains take fighters to Ukraine, and bring back refugees
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- President Zelensky says Ukraine is on course for victory
- Bangladesh's progress won't be derailed by pandemic, war: Hasina
- Biden throttles trade between the US and Russia
- Russia widens attacks on Ukrainian cities
- Joyanti Reza murder: Husband's life term upheld
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals