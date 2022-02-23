Israeli troops kill West Bank boy, army says they shot firebomber
Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 08:25 PM BdST
Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber.
The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel.
The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars. "The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects," its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid.
Reuters could not immediately locate independent witnesses to the incident.
The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.
