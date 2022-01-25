Israel mulls offering 4th COVID vaccine dose to all adults
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 02:07 PM BdST
An Israeli government advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from the illness, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Implementation of the measure, which would significantly expand eligibility now limited to the over-60s and other high-risk groups, is subject to approval by the ministry's director-general.
It was not immediately clear when that might happen.
The ministry's statement said the recommendation was made given findings that those who received a fourth shot were three-to-five times as protected against serious illness and twice as protected against infection, compared to the thrice-vaccinated.
More stories
- UAE blocks missile attack by Houthis
- Kurdish forces tighten siege after IS prison break
- Yemenis struggle without internet for third day
- Kuwait FM visits Beirut in first Gulf Arab trip since rift
- 'Another crime': survivors of Yemen strike
- ISIS fighters attack Syria prison to free jihadis
- UN chief condemns deadly Yemen strike n
- Several killed in air strike in Yemen
Recent Stories
- Israel mulls offering 4th COVID vaccine dose to all adults
- UAE blocks missile attack as Yemen's Houthis target region's business hub
- Syrian Kurdish forces tighten siege after Islamic State prison break
- Yemenis struggle without internet for third day after air strikes
- Kuwaiti minister visits Beirut in first Gulf Arab trip since rift
- 'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Michigan judge apologises to expat Bangladeshi over shaming him for overgrown lawn
- Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup