Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2022 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:56 AM BdST
An air strike by Saudi-led coalition forces on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed 14 people, according to initial estimates, while digging through rubble continued, residents told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Saudi-led alliance carried out the strikes on Yemen's Houthi-held Sanaa, following an attack by the rebels on the United Arab Emirates. The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.
One of the air strikes on Sanaa hit the home of a former military official, killing him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other members of his family and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said that a Saudi-led coalition strike on a residential neighbourhood in Sanaa initially left 12 dead including women and children, injured 11 and destroyed five houses, the main television news outlet run by Al Masirah TV reported.
Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city of Marib.
- 3 killed in UAE fuel truck blast
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting at Syria border
- Iran reports its first 3 deaths from omicron
- Blast at Iraqi speaker's party headquarters wounds 2
- Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad hurt Iraqi woman, child
- China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order
- Saudi princess is released, but other royals are still locked up
- Turkish court releases students from jail
- Three killed in UAE fuel truck blast, Yemen Houthis claim attack
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria
- Iran reports its first three deaths from omicron coronavirus variant
- Explosion hits building of Iraq parliament speaker's party, 2 wounded: police
- Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad hurt Iraqi woman, child
- China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order
Most Read
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government
- Who is king of Florida? Tensions rise between Trump and a former acolyte
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan