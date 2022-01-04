Israeli military helicopter crashes off country's coast, two dead
Published: 04 Jan 2022 09:15 AM BdST
An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel during a training flight late on Monday, killing two pilots, the military said.
A third crew member, an aerial observer, was injured and evacuated to a hospital, the military said.
The air force commanding officer opened an investigation into the crash and ordered a temporary discontinuation of training flights, as well as the use of the maritime Panther helicopter.
