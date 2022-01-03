Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2022 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:07 AM BdST
Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.
Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.
The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.
The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.
"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel," it said.
Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.
- 6 ‘armed bandits’ killed in Iran
- UAE to ban non-vaccinated from travelling abroad
- Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit
- Iran sends rocket into space
- Israel culls poultry after thousands of cranes die of bird flu
- Fires erupt in Syria following Israeli attack
- Israeli hospital to give 4th COVID shot in trial
- Israel sets to doubling number of Jewish settlers
- Iran Revolutionary Guards say they kill 6 'bandits' in restive area
- UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan 10
- Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit
- Iran says its rocket sends three 'research payloads' into space
- Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled
- Fires erupt in Syria's Latakia Port following Israeli attack
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh registers 557 virus cases in a day, highest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- Shanto, Joy fifties fuel Bangladesh's strong reply v NZ
- When they warn of rare disorders, these prenatal tests are usually wrong
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Software engineer was run over and killed in Mirpur. Wife says police changed name of accused