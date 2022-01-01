UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan 10
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2022 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 08:49 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.
