Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi city of Jazan
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2021 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2021 05:34 PM BdST
A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi state media reported citing a coalition statement.
The projectile also left six Saudis and one Bengali resident injured and it damaged 12 cars and two shops, the Saudi state news agency said.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried out an attack later on Friday in response to what it called "the attack's origins" and said it will follow that with a wider attack on Houthi military targets.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea wrote on Twitter on Saturday that three ballistic missiles targeted "critical" sites in Jazan.
The main Houthi news outlet Al Masirah TV said a child and a woman were killed and seven more were injured in coalition strikes on Yemen's Al Mahwit governorate.
Another Houthi Projectile hit Saudi's Najran city causing material damage.
Coalition forces struck a Houthi military camp in the centre of the Yemeni Capital Sanaa early on Friday, with residents telling Reuters explosions rocked the city.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.
- How do Saudis celebrate Christmas?
- COVID spoils another Christmas in the Holy Land
- Israeli hospital reports first omicron death
- Dubai princess wins £554m from sheikh in settlement
- Kuwait to make booster shot compulsory for travellers
- Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport
- Saudi jails Yemeni man for apostasy
- Hamas is stuck in the same old cycle with Israel
- How do Saudis celebrate Christmas? Quietly, but less so
- COVID spoils another Christmas in the Holy Land
- Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with omicron variant
- Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement
- Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers
- Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- Over 3,500 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights cancelled as omicron spreads
- A man jumped into river from a burning vessel with his wife. Both survived
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Putul, a vessel fire survivor, struggles in hospital with burns. But six members of her family are missing
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s deadliest launch fire started from engine room. How it all began is a mystery
- Girl dies after river vessel inferno. Her sibling and mother battle for lives in hospital