Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST
Kuwait will require travellers arriving to the country to have the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.
Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.
More stories
- Saudi jails Yemeni man for apostasy
- Hamas is stuck in the same old cycle with Israel
- Jewish settlers accused of attacking Arab villages
- Gulf Arab summit calls for Iran’s action
- Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity
- Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers
- UAE de facto ruler, Israel's Bennett in ‘historic’ meeting
- US forces 'kidnapped civilians': Syria media
Recent Stories
- Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers
- Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport
- Saudi court jails Yemeni man for 15 years for apostasy, HRW says
- Hamas, claiming victory over Israel, is stuck in same old cycle
- Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing
- Gulf Arab summit calls for action, not words from Iran
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- US announces $5m reward for information on Bangladesh militants behind Avijit murder
- 31 winners receive Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
- Omicron's global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
- Jatiya Party proposes names for search committee to appoint election commissioners
- Omicron infections appear no less severe than delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility
- Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 260 cases in a day
- Two buildings tilt in Chattogram during the digging of a canal
- ‘We are a victorious nation’: PM Hasina tells Navy officials