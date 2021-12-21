Home > World > Middle East

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST

Kuwait will require travellers arriving to the country to have the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

