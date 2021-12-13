Syria state media says US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir al-Zor
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2021 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 03:18 PM BdST
US forces carried out a "large airborne operation" near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria on Monday at dawn, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The American forces landed in the town of Busayra, east of Deir al-Zor, and "kidnapped a number of civilians", it said.
There was no independent confirmation of the report.
The province of Deir al-Zor, along the Iraqi border, is a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against insurgents seeking to topple his family rule.
US forces are deployed at a base in al-Tanf region, south of Deir al-Zor, as part of combat mission against Islamic State militants who continue to wage a low-level insurgency in Iraq and Syria.
