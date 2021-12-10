Saudi women's rights activist says phone hack by US contractors led to arrest
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2021 10:08 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 10:08 AM BdST
A Saudi Arabian women's rights activist accused three former US intelligence contractors of an illegal hack of her phone that was instrumental in her being arrested and later tortured in her home country, according to a lawsuit filed in a US court.
Loujain al-Hathloul helped lead a campaign to allow Saudi Arabian women to drive by live-streaming herself violating the ban, which was lifted in 2018.
She spent almost three years in Saudi jails and is currently banned from leaving the Kingdom. The lawsuit was filed on her behalf on Thursday in a federal court in Oregon by the privacy non-profit organisation Electronic Frontier Foundation.
It alleged that the surveillance operation run by the three ex-contractors and DarkMatter, a United Arab Emirates cybersecurity company, led to al-Hathloul's arrest by the UAE’s security services.
From there she was extradited by private plane to Saudi Arabia, "where she was detained, imprisoned and tortured," according to the lawsuit.
A 2019 Reuters investigation, cited by the lawsuit, revealed that al-Hathloul was targeted in 2017 by a team of US mercenaries who surveilled dissidents on behalf of the UAE under a program called Project Raven, which categorized her as a national security threat and hacked into her iPhone.
Al-Hathloul said that as she was tortured, interrogators mentioned communications they apparently learned of through "unlawful access" to her phone, according to the lawsuit.
Saudi officials have denied torturing al-Hathloul and say she received a fair trial. A request for comment to the Saudi and Emirati embassies in Washington was not immediately answered
- UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners
- Israeli attacks Latakia port with air strike: Syria
- Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint
- IS fighters kill 5 in attack near Iraqi village
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- IS attack on Iraqi village kills 13
- Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal
- Saudi reports first omicron case
- UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners
- Syria says Israeli attacks Latakia port with air strike
- Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
- Islamic State fighters kill five in attack near northern Iraqi village
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- Islamic State attack on Iraqi village kills 13, Kurdish government says
Most Read
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Hasina seeks blessings for daughter Saima on birthday
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- HC commutes BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid’s jail sentence in tax evasion case
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad