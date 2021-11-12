Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:28 PM BdST
The ruler of Dubai said in a tweet on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.
"We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE.
It will be the second time in as many years that the annual talks will be held in the Middle East, with Egypt set to host them in 2022, and the third time the talks are hosted by a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Former OPEC member Qatar hosted in 2012 and Indonesia did in 2007.
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE's minister of climate change and environment, said on Twitter the UAE is ready to deliver a meeting that mobilises countries to boost their efforts to fight climate change.
"Hosting this global gathering will provide us with a prime opportunity to involve our most dynamic segment of society - our youth - in the meetings and negotiations that will ultimately ensure a sustainable future for generations to come," she said.
At the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, a surprise announcement between China and the United States, the world's two largest greenhouse gas emitters, raised hopes the nearly 200 countries in the talks could toughen their commitments and reach a deal by Friday.
- Abu Dhabi to introduce new secular family law
- Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time
- UAE foreign minister meets Assad
- Iran-backed militia staged drone attack on Iraqi PM
- Fears of wider instability in Iraq
- As Turkey chafes at Erdogan, he gets spikier abroad
- Iraqi PM survives drone attack
- Saudi court blocks execution of man convicted of crime committed at 14
- Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
- Abu Dhabi's new secular family law steps up Gulf talent competition
- Wielding fresh leverage, Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Long walk from freedom: indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time or 18th
- UAE foreign minister meets Assad, most senior Emirati visit to Syria since war began
Most Read
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Woman, partner lashed with cane over extramarital affair in Indonesia
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- 3 dead as violence erupts during Narsingdi union council election