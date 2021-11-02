US envoy arrives in Sudan, Al-Arabiya TV says
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST
The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to try to defuse a crisis following a coup last week by Sudan's top general, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Oct 25 and put him under house arrest, prompting Western states to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Sudan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned the military takeover and the arrest of Sudan's civilian leaders. The coup has derailed a transition meant to steer Sudan to democracy, with elections in 2023, after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019.
More stories
- Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID
- COP26 was inaccessible for Israeli minister in wheelchair
- Missile attack kills and injures 29 in Yemen
- Explosion near Yemen's Aden airport kills 6
- Saudi finance official is missing from conference he hosts
- Israel moves ahead with thousands of settler homes
- Whose promised land? A journey into a divided Israel
- Turkey, West climb down from brink of diplomatic crisis
Recent Stories
- Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
- COP26 was inaccessible for Israeli minister in wheelchair
- Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school kills and injures 29 civilians in Yemen
- Explosion near Yemen's Aden airport kills at least six
- Saudi finance official is missing from conference he hosts
- Israel moves ahead with thousands of settler homes despite US opposition
Opinion
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh