Israeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes in West Bank
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2021 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 12:41 PM BdST
Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in clashes that erupted on Thursday during the funeral of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers a day earlier, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Witnesses said hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces during the burial near the town of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military said troops "responded with riot dispersal means, 22 calibre bullets and live fire into the air".
The Palestinian health ministry said Shawkat Awad, 20, was hit by the Israeli gunfire and died in hospital. They said another 12 protesters were wounded.
Palestinian officials said the 12-year-old, Mohammad Al Alami, was fatally shot in the chest by Israeli forces on Wednesday as he was riding in his car with his father.
According to the Israeli military, a soldier shot at the vehicle's wheels after concluding it had been involved in suspicious activity earlier in the day. The military said the incident was being reviewed by senior officers.
The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since US-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.
- Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank
- Going viral in Iraq brings fame, danger
- Biden, Kadhimi agree to end US combat mission in Iraq
- Virus took the soccer team, lone bright spot in West Bank
- US troop withdrawal from Iraq expected to bring little change
- Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, officials say
- In Iraq, going viral can bring fame, and the threat of violence
- Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq
Most Read
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Bangladesh logs 15,271 new COVID cases, another 239 die
- 'Don't use cryptocurrencies': BB clarifies its stand after reports on its confidential letter
- Helena Jahangir's Joyjatra TV doesn't have valid documents to operate: RAB
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use