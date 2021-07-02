Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza over fire balloons
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2021 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 02:51 PM BdST
Israeli aircraft bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel's military said on Friday.
Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas confirmed one of its sites had been struck. Israel's military said it had hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. There were no reports of casualties.
Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting, Palestinians in Gaza have sporadically launched balloons laden with incendiary material across the border, causing fires that have burned fields in Israel.
Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.
Balloon launches had ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza last week. But on Thursday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires near Israeli cities along the border.
"In response to the arson balloon fire towards Israeli territory today IDF (Israeli military) fighter jets struck (a) weapons manufacturing site belonging (to) Hamas," the military said in a statement.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the Israeli strikes a "showy reaction" and said Palestinians were "putting pressure on (Israel), forcing it to respect the rights of our people and to walk back its unjust positions."
Egypt and the United Nations have stepped up mediation efforts over the Israeli strikes and Gaza balloon launches, though the incidents have not led to a broader escalation.
At least 250 Palestinians and 13 in Israel were killed in the May fighting, which saw Gaza militants fire rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel carry out air strikes across the coastal enclave.
- Turkey quits treaty to prevent violence against women
- An old US foe grows his political power in Iraq
- Israel inaugurates embassy in UAE
- US warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq
- 'Arab Alliance' meets in Iraq in first visit in decades
- Saudi Arabia releases two women activists
- Fighting in Yemen's Marib heats up again
- Iran says nuclear deal salvageable
- Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza over fire balloons
- Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women
- In Iraq, an old US foe grows his political power
- Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay"
- US troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias
- US warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Bangladesh launches mobile identity register to block illegal phones
- Hundreds arrested, fined in Dhaka as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for university students
- Probe opens into jailed Destiny MD Rafiqul's 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
- For Bangladesh, June was the second cruellest month in pandemic
- Vaccinated and confused? Answers about masks, the delta variant and breakthrough infections
- Genocide designation for Myanmar tests Biden’s human rights policy
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones