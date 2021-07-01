Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2021 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 12:21 PM BdST
Turkey officially withdrew on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women, enacting a decision that drew condemnation from many Turks and Western allies when President Tayyip Erdogan announced it in March.
Thousands were set to protest across Turkey, where a court appeal to halt the withdrawal was rejected this week.
"We will continue our struggle," Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women's Associations, said on Wednesday. "Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision."
She said that since March, women and other vulnerable groups had been more reluctant to ask for help and less likely to receive it, with COVID-19 fuelled economic difficulties causing a dramatic increase in violence against them.
The Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey's biggest city and signed in 2011, committed its signatories to prevent and prosecute domestic violence and promote equality.
Ankara's withdrawal triggered condemnation from both the United States and the European Union, and critics say it puts Turkey even further out of step with the bloc that it applied to join in 1987.
Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years.
Proponents of the convention and related legislation say more stringent implementation is needed.
But many conservatives in Turkey and in Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party say the pact undermines the family structures that protect society.
Some also see the Convention as promoting homosexuality through its principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.
"Our country's withdrawal from the convention will not lead to any legal or practical shortcoming in the prevention of violence against women," Erdogan's office said in a statement to the administrative court on Tuesday.
This month, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Turkey's interior and justice ministers expressing concern about a rise in homophobic narratives by some officials, some of which targeted the convention.
"All the measures provided for by the Istanbul Convention reinforce family foundations and links by preventing and combating the main cause of destruction of families, that is, violence," she said.
- An old US foe grows his political power in Iraq
- Israel inaugurates embassy in UAE
- US warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq
- 'Arab Alliance' meets in Iraq in first visit in decades
- Saudi Arabia releases two women activists
- Fighting in Yemen's Marib heats up again
- Iran says nuclear deal salvageable
- US blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation
- In Iraq, an old US foe grows his political power
- Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay"
- US troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias
- US warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
- 'Arab Alliance' meets in Iraq in first visit in decades for an Egyptian leader
- Saudi Arabia releases two women activists, says rights group
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Bangladesh to deploy army to enforce strict lockdown
- Bangladesh sets new record in virus cases: 8,822 in a day
- Bangladesh to crack down on lockdown delinquents with arrest, cases
- Health minister’s speech against corruption sparks commotion in parliament
- Troops will be deployed in lockdown for a week: ISPR
- Bangladesh appoints 106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil