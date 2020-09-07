Saudi King tells Trump that kingdom is eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2020 09:22 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 09:22 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman told USPresident Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday that the kingdom was eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, which he said was the main starting point of the kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, the state news agency reported.
The leaders spoke by phone following a historic US brokered accord last month under which the United Arab Emirates agreed to become the third Arab state to normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.
King Salman told Trump he appreciated US efforts to support peace and that Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by the kingdom in 2002.
Under the proposal, Arab nations have offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and site of its holiest shrines, does not recognise Israel.
However, this month the kingdom said it would allow flights between UAE and Israel, including by Israeli airliners, to use its airspace.
White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has said he hopes another Arab country normalises ties with within months.
No other Arab state has said so far it is considering following the UAE.
King Salman's son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Kushner discussed the need for the Palestinians and the Israelis to resume negotiations and reach a lasting peace after Kushner visited the UAE last month.
The UAE-Israel deal was met by overwhelming Palestinian opposition.
- A hungry Lebanon returns to family farms to feed itself
- 'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble
- Hopes of a miracle captivate ravaged Beirut
- 7 militants sentenced to death in Saudi
- 3 die in two UAE restaurant blasts
- Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone
- Young Lebanese show up to rebuild Beirut
- Gaza under lockdown after first local cases of virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die
- Children housebound for long: here’s how to ride out their pandemic blues
- China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
- Unplanned structures, air-conditioners increase risks: PM Hasina
- India reports more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in another daily record
- Prothom Alo editor sued in Tk 1bn libel suit for ‘defaming’ ex-minister MK Alamgir
- China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines