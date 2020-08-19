Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Wednesday that the kingdom is committed to peace on the basis of the Arab Peace Plan, in the first official comments since the United Arab Emirates reached a normalisation deal with Israel.

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said in an event in Berlin that Israel's unilateral moves with regards to settlements are hindering the chances for peace, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.